Fijiana to play Aust in fifth place final

Fijiana will battle with host Australia in the fifth place playoff of the Sydney 7s later today.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side thumped Japan 40-7 in the fifth place semifinal.

.Ana Maria Naimasi scored the opening try from a Talei Wilson offload before Younis Bese scored back-to-back tries.

Naimasi converted twice and Uluinasau added the third conversion.

Minutes before halftime, TMO denied a try to Japan from Chiharu Nakamura because she failed to ground the ball on the try-line.

Japan was awarded a scrum which Marin Kajiki fed and gave the ball away to Michiyo Suda, who barged over the Fijian defence to score a converted try.

Fijiana led by 21-7 at the break.

The offloading queens of Fiji continued with their impressive performance in the second half with Lavenia Cavuru scoring a back-to-back try from Ilisapeci Delaiwau’s set-up and breaking from a Japanese tackle.

Cavuru slotted both conversions for a 35-7 lead before they were reduced to six players when Uluinasau was sin-binned for a foul play.

Despite a player down, Japan failed to take advantage and knocked the ball forward which gave a penalty play to Fiji and Wilson extended their lead with a consolation try to seal the win.

Australia on the other hand defeated Great Britain 19-0 in its semifinal clash.

Fiji will face Australia at 6.22pm.