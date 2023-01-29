Players are building consistency: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says his players are building consistency and was prevalent in their pool games and also in their 26-14 quarterfinal win over Great Britain at the Sydney 7s yesterday.

“The players have put in a big shift and it’s been a fantastic game, particularly those last few games in France, you’ve seen them beat Australia and we know how tough they were. It was a good win and we needed that game to really give us some competitive edge, which we took into their game against Great Britain and by no means were we thinking that Great Britain would be a pushover.”

“They’ve been getting along and they played very well over the course this weekend. But you can see in our players, we’ve just been building that consistency with the fantastic staff when we apply the pressure and we get that pressure on.”

Gollings added the side has enough time to regroup and prepare for the semifinal clash against South Africa today.

“It is a job done today but means nothing now. We’ll regroup, we’ve got a good most of the half day off tomorrow and then we play South Africa. South Africa is a tough opponent; they managed to keep Ireland quiet. Big semi-final but exactly where we want to be in tournaments and we look forward to it.”

He also acknowledged the huge Fijian crowd at the Sydney 7s that lifted the spirit of the Fiji 7s team.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. So thank you to all of the Fijians that have made the effort to come out. It does mean a lot. These players really appreciate it. And when you run out there and it’s Sydney it feels like a home ground.”

“All you can see is the blue and white and loud cheers. It definitely helps. The team looks forward to seeing you all out there tomorrow and we appreciate it.”

The Fiji vs South Africa semifinal will kick off at 5.28 pm today.