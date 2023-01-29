Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Players are building consistency: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says his players are building consistency and was prevalent in their pool games and also in their 26-14 quarterfinal win over Great Britain at the Sydney 7s yesterday.

“The players have put in a big shift and it’s been a fantastic game, particularly those last few games in France, you’ve seen them beat Australia and we know how tough they were. It was a good win and we needed that game to really give us some competitive edge, which we took into their game against Great Britain and by no means were we thinking that Great Britain would be a pushover.”

“They’ve been getting along and they played very well over the course this weekend. But you can see in our players, we’ve just been building that consistency with the fantastic staff when we apply the pressure and we get that pressure on.”

Gollings added the side has enough time to regroup and prepare for the semifinal clash against South Africa today.

“It is a job done today but means nothing now. We’ll regroup, we’ve got a good most of the half day off tomorrow and then we play South Africa. South Africa is a tough opponent; they managed to keep Ireland quiet. Big semi-final but exactly where we want to be in tournaments and we look forward to it.”

He also acknowledged the huge Fijian crowd at the Sydney 7s that lifted the spirit of the Fiji 7s team.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. So thank you to all of the Fijians that have made the effort to come out. It does mean a lot. These players really appreciate it. And when you run out there and it’s Sydney it feels like a home ground.”

“All you can see is the blue and white and loud cheers. It definitely helps. The team looks forward to seeing you all out there tomorrow and we appreciate it.”

The Fiji vs South Africa semifinal will kick off at 5.28 pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji Airways to run supplementary f...

Fiji Airways will operate two supplementary flights to and from Auc...
Football

Fiji to take part in OFC Beach Socc...

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that...
Football

Fiji to participate in U16 tourney ...

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that...
Football

Fiji U23 for Olympic qualifiers in ...

Fiji will travel to New Zealand to compete at the FIFA Under 23 Wor...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji Airways to run supplementar...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Fiji to take part in OFC Beach S...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fiji to participate in U16 tourn...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fiji U23 for Olympic qualifiers ...

Football
Fiji will ...

Man arrested in Tailevu drug rai...

News
A man was ...

Man missing after being attacked...

News
A 35-year ...

Popular News

Valetini roped in for Drua stint...

Rugby
Former Man...

Second cohort of NZ officers arr...

News
The Fiji P...

Kasavu to face United Sangam in ...

Football
Reigning c...

Rokolisoa inspire NZ to Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pla...

Morgan finishes 8th in ILCA

Sports
Fiji's Oly...

Fiji slips further in 7s Series ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fiji Airways to run supplementary flights