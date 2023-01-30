Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijians top Impact Player stats in Sydney

Fiji men’s utility back Manueli Maisamoa and Fijiana halfback Reapi Uluinasau topped the DHL Impact Player statistics in Sydney 7s.

Uluinasau made 8 tackles, 2 breaks, 18 offloads and 25 carries to top the table with 76 points, three points clear of Australian star Charlotte Caslick.

Adi Vani Buleki finished third with 70 points and Ana Naimasi was in sixth place with 59 points.

In the men’s category, Maisamoa made 16 tackles, 6 breaks, 12 offloads and 26 carries to finish on top with 84 points.

Samoa’s Taunuu Niulevaea finished second with 54 points; Ireland’s Terry Kennedy was third with 53 points while Vuiviawa Naduvalo ended in fifth spot with 51 points.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PS Education Dr Jokhan resigns

Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Anjeela Jo...
Sydney 7s

Fijiana sixth in Series standing

The Fijiana 7s team is currently sixth on the overall standings of ...
Rugby

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on sal...

Tickets for the blockbuster Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match b...
Sports

Baselala relishes Drua debut

18-year-old Phillip Baselala who became the youngest player to don ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PS Education Dr Jokhan resigns

News
Permanent ...

Fijiana sixth in Series standing...

Sydney 7s
The Fijian...

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on ...

Rugby
Tickets fo...

Baselala relishes Drua debut

Sports
18-year-ol...

British actress Syms dies at 89

Entertainment
Classical ...

Nasinu and Rewa to kick start Fu...

Sports
Nasinu and...

Popular News

Fiji to face South Africa in Syd...

Sydney 7s
Fiji will ...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

FNPF members to receive notifica...

News
The Fiji N...

Tandon honoured with Padma Shri

Entertainment
The Indian...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

Mataiciwa is acting SOE

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PS Education Dr Jokhan resigns