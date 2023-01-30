Fijians top Impact Player stats in Sydney

Fiji men’s utility back Manueli Maisamoa and Fijiana halfback Reapi Uluinasau topped the DHL Impact Player statistics in Sydney 7s.

Uluinasau made 8 tackles, 2 breaks, 18 offloads and 25 carries to top the table with 76 points, three points clear of Australian star Charlotte Caslick.

Adi Vani Buleki finished third with 70 points and Ana Naimasi was in sixth place with 59 points.

In the men’s category, Maisamoa made 16 tackles, 6 breaks, 12 offloads and 26 carries to finish on top with 84 points.

Samoa’s Taunuu Niulevaea finished second with 54 points; Ireland’s Terry Kennedy was third with 53 points while Vuiviawa Naduvalo ended in fifth spot with 51 points.