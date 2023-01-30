Gollings happy with third place finish

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says they are happy to finish third in Sydney 7s despite a harsh semifinal exit against South Africa.

Gollings said they let themselves down in the Cup semifinal but were at least happy to have not returned home empty handed.

“It was a tough pill to swallow that gaming in South Africa,” Gollings said.

“We didn’t help ourselves by controlling the ball and then things didn’t go our way we a few decisions, and we couldn’t gain momentum and they kind of kept the momentum going and that is a huge learning curve for some of these players in how to control those types of games.

“We targeted a medal, and we got it and that’s fantastic.

“Our players really stuck out, I am proud of the way they performed in that last game.

“It’s been a big weekend for the team.”

Fiji beat France 29-5 to claim the bronze medal after suffering a 31-12 defeat to South Africa in the semifinal.