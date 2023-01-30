We need to lift our game, says Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani says they need to lift their game if they want to finish better in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

Lomani said the 24-0 win against the Melbourne Rebels showed some positives but it in no way indicated their form in the season ahead.

“We need to work on some key areas, keep possession more, being strong in defence and forcing the other side to make mistakes,” Lomani said.

“There were positives, and it’s pleasing to watch our new players get blooded in their game.”

“Impressive to see their skillset and it’s definitely going to be more interesting what they will give to the Drua throughout the season.”

The Drua begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on February 25.