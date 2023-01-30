Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We need to lift our game, says Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani says they need to lift their game if they want to finish better in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

Lomani said the 24-0 win against the Melbourne Rebels showed some positives but it in no way indicated their form in the season ahead.

“We need to work on some key areas, keep possession more, being strong in defence and forcing the other side to make mistakes,” Lomani said.

“There were positives, and it’s pleasing to watch our new players get blooded in their game.”

“Impressive to see their skillset and it’s definitely going to be more interesting what they will give to the Drua throughout the season.”

The Drua begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on February 25.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji Airways services to Auckland n...

Fiji’s national carrier, Fiji Airways has confirmed that all its se...
News

Basic Recruits training resumes

After a lapse of a few years, the Fiji Police Academy has resumed t...
Rugby

Gollings happy with third place fin...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says they are happy to finish third in S...
News

FBC CEO earns more than PM, Ministe...

The chief executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Ri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji Airways services to Aucklan...

News
Fiji’s nat...

Basic Recruits training resumes

News
After a la...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

FBC CEO earns more than PM, Mini...

News
The chief ...

FBC CEO’s contract terminated

News
The Fijian...

Fiji drawn with Aust for LA 7s

Sports
Fiji has b...

Popular News

Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Rugby
Fijiana ro...

Fiji to participate in U16 tourn...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fiji drawn with Aust for LA 7s

Sports
Fiji has b...

Comply with Act, traders warned

Business
The Fijian...

Fijian Drua outclass Rebels in t...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Rebels touchdown with strong sid...

Rugby
The Melbou...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fiji Airways services to Auckland normalised