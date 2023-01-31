Fijian prop Ravai joins Queensland Reds

Former Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai has joined the Queensland Reds for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 33-year-old Tailevu native who also featured for the Fiji 7s team has plied his trade in France since 2016.

Apart from representing Fiji in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, he has played for Top 14 club Clermont but a serious neck injury mid last year pushed him to the sidelines.

Ravai is earmarked to replace an injured Taniela Tupou who will be out of action for most part of this year after tearing his achilles tendon on last year’s European tour.

The Reds play the Western Force in Perth on Saturday in one of their two warm-up clashes before facing the Hurricanes in Super Rugby opener in Townsville on 25 February.