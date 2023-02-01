Wednesday, February 1, 2023
601 ad
Building combination top list for Silktails

Building a strong combination is the main priority for the Kaiviti Silktails ahead of their 2023 campaign at the Ron Massey Cup.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama says they have 29 players in the training camp of which six are senior players while 23 are new players.

 “With the young group, we’ve got combinations to build. 80 per cent of our squad are under 21 players and it’s coming along really well. In our upcoming trial game, we want to experiment with our combinations and get some footy to these boys before the Ron Massey Cup.”

“We want to see how the players who have got two years of experience playing in the Ron Massey competition combine with the new players and how these young players perform on the field.”

“Last week was the hardest week of the four-week training where we have picked up intensity, both physically and mentally. Every season presents us with different challenges like last year, the boys had spent 10 months away from home in what had been a foreign country for a lot of boys.”

He also mentioned the Silktails will be playing either FNRL HPU or Western Maroons in the warm-up match in Fiji later this month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Football

Rewa braces for tough futsal IDC