Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Gollings gives the nod for Nawaka 7s exposure

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings speaks to the media after naming his side for the upcoming 2023 Hamilton and Sydney 7s. Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

Ben Gollings says his team will participate in the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.

The head of Fiji’s 7s coaching program says he wants to give more exposure to the newbies in the squad before the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s later this month.

“There is no rest before we are back on the plane. Next week is the focus on recovery and getting injured guys back fit.”

“We will take a quad to Nawaka 7s to look at strengthening and putting more depth in the squad and looking at new players.”

“It’s a long week and a quick turnaround before the next two international 7s.”

The Nawaka 7s will be played on Friday and Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
