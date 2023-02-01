Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Lutunauga is new FNRL Chairman

Chief Administration Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) Board today following their committee meeting yesterday.

FNRL chief executive Jon Natabe said ACP Lutunauga will take on the new role from Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto who resigned from the board last year.

Natabe confirmed that Lutunauga will continue his tenure as director and now Chairman of the Boards towards the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, reaffirming his commitment to the Fijian rugby league community in Fiji and internationally.

Lutunauga said he intends to work with stakeholders to deliver a five-year strategic plan for the sport and modernise FNRL through reforms and restructuring to ensure effectiveness, efficiency and relevancy.

“This sport is a pathway for all Fijians in securing a better future that there are opportunities out there in overseas clubs. This is also a platform to bring in youths and women of all clubs in order to take them forward,” Lutunauga said.

“I also assure all club members and players that this board is here to have your interest as paramount in the running of FNRL Board to take this spot to the next level in the next world.”

“We would like to put systems and processes in place and have a direction where we would like to be.”

Meanwhile, former Merchant Finance chief executive Napolioni Batimala is the current deputy chairman of NRL.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
