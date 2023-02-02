Baleitamavua targets kicking game

Kaiviti Silktails first five eight Rusiate Baleitamavua wants to better his kicking game ahead of the 2023 Ron Massey Cup Competition kicks off next month.

The 21-year-old told FijiLive that joining the Silktails was something unexpected for him last year following a knee injury he sustained while playing for the Eastern Saints rugby club in Fiji.

“My aim is to strengthen my kicking game. I just came back from injury and joined Silktails last year and that’s when I realised I did not have power in my kicking.”

“It keeps motivating me to do better this season. I have seen how five eights kick and I have learned a lot about the angles of kicking while I was playing in Fiji.”

“Ron Massey is a very tough competition because all the teams are very strong. Our aim is to learn, develop and get better in every game.”

The former Marist Brothers High School student had a short stint with the Cronulla Sharks Under 21 training trial in the Jersey Flegg in 2018.

“The trial helped me understand how professional footy is played and the training was also good. Us Fijians play a totally different structure and style of rugby league and I’m more experienced in this.”

“When I was at Sharks, they had different training and their footy differed. I had to learn and follow their structure so now if we play against them; I’m aware of what they might bring forward.”

“The new players in the camp are giving us a good battle. Right now nobody’s spot is confirmed and everyone has to work really hard.”

The Silktails will play their first pre-season match later this month.