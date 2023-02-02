Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Baleitamavua targets kicking game

Kaiviti Silktails first five eight Rusiate Baleitamavua wants to better his kicking game ahead of the 2023 Ron Massey Cup Competition kicks off next month.

The 21-year-old told FijiLive that joining the Silktails was something unexpected for him last year following a knee injury he sustained while playing for the Eastern Saints rugby club in Fiji.

“My aim is to strengthen my kicking game. I just came back from injury and joined Silktails last year and that’s when I realised I did not have power in my kicking.”

“It keeps motivating me to do better this season. I have seen how five eights kick and I have learned a lot about the angles of kicking while I was playing in Fiji.”

“Ron Massey is a very tough competition because all the teams are very strong. Our aim is to learn, develop and get better in every game.”

The former Marist Brothers High School student had a short stint with the Cronulla Sharks Under 21 training trial in the Jersey Flegg in 2018.

“The trial helped me understand how professional footy is played and the training was also good. Us Fijians play a totally different structure and style of rugby league and I’m more experienced in this.”

“When I was at Sharks, they had different training and their footy differed. I had to learn and follow their structure so now if we play against them; I’m aware of what they might bring forward.”

“The new players in the camp are giving us a good battle. Right now nobody’s spot is confirmed and everyone has to work really hard.”

The Silktails will play their first pre-season match later this month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Empowered women break poverty cycle...

The government recognizes that empowering women to be entrepreneurs...
News

WAF working to restore water Lami-S...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is working to restore water suppl...
Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ ...

American singer, songwriter and dancer Beyonce has announced that h...
Rugby

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-season ...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will make his debut for the NSW W...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Empowered women break poverty cy...

News
The govern...

WAF working to restore water Lam...

News
The Water ...

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-seas...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Short turnaround for Gollings an...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
Nasinu is ...

Popular News

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovo...

News
A 26-year-...

Rabuka mum on tribunal members

News
Prime Mini...

Municipal polls in the pipeline:...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fijiana ends campaign in sixth s...

Sydney 7s
Fijiana en...

Western Force trial for Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji moves up to fifth place

Sydney 7s
A bronze m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Empowered women break poverty cycle: Tabuya