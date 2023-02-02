Thursday, February 2, 2023
Cokanasiga extends with Bath

Fijian and England rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga has extended his contract to stay on awhile longer with Premiership club Bath.

Cokanasiga joined Bath in 2018 and will continue his fourth season with the club this year.

“Joe has been excellent for us this season and we’re delighted he will be staying with us,” Head of Rugby Johann van Graan told BBC.

“He has great physical attributes which he uses to great effect, and his offloading ability in contact has provided us with fantastic attacking opportunities.

“He is an exciting player for us and we have no doubt he will continue to be an integral member of our squad.”

The 25-year-old is expected to vie for a spot in the English side to this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
