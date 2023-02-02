Thursday, February 2, 2023
Cotter resigns 8 months away from RWC

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has resigned just eight months away from the France-hosted 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake confirmed the Union had received and accepted the Scotsman’s resignation letter.

Tawake said that Cotter had cited personal reasons that had forced him to leave the role with immediate effect, adding that the hunt for his replacement had begun.

“With time not on our side, we have begun the process to recruit a new Flying Fijians Coach that will take the team to the Rugby World Cup in France,” Tawake said.

Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa expressed the FRU’s well wishes to Cotter and to his future endeavours.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
