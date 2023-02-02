Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-season match

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will make his debut for the NSW Waratahs in their pre-season match against the Brumbies on Saturday.

Nadolo, whop signed a one year deal with the Waratahs is one of the six new faces named by Head Coach Darren Coleman for the pre-season match.

Senior players including rising star Mark Nawaqanitawase are unavailable for the trial match due to load management in a World Cup year.

New signings Taleni Seu, Harrison Goddard, Nadolo and Max Jorgensen will be seen in the Sky-Blue jersey for the first time, with all four players named in the run-on side.

Glasgow Warriors recruit Tom Lambert and Tolu Latu will feature in the second half.

Lachie Swinton makes his first appearance since the opening round of the 2022 season and forms a formidable back row with Charlie Gamble and Will Harris.

Ben Donaldson will share the play-making duties with Tane Edmed who starts at inside centre, and Jack Bowen, but will also spend time during the match at fullback.

The Waratahs will meet Brumbies at 3 pm at the Exies Sports Club in Griffith on Saturday.

Waratahs first half team: Te Tera Faulkner, Mahe Vailanu, Archer Holz, Ned Hanigan, Taleni Seu, Lachie Swinton, Charlie Gamble, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Harry Wilson, Nemani Nadolo, Max Jorgensen

Waratahs second half team: Tom Lambert, Tolu Latu, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Zane Marolt, Ola Tauelangi, Michael Icely, Hunter Ward, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Harry Wilson, Henry O’Donnell, Mosese Tuipulotu, James Hendren, Ben Dowling

Reserves: Sateki Latu, Thomas Maka, Fritz Jahnke-Tavana