Thursday, February 2, 2023
Seruvakula tipped for top job

Former Fijiana Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula has been tipped to take over the reins as the Flying Fijians coach to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September this year.

This following the shock resignation of Vern Cotter, just eight months away from the much anticipated event.

“It will be unfair of Fiji Rugby not to consider Senirusi,” said Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake at the press conference today.

Tawake said it had always been the aim of the FRU to find qualified personnels from within its stocks.

“I had said it once before, it has always been the aim to localise our coaching staff.”

However, Tawake has not ruled out completely the possibility of bringing in an overseas coach.

Also tipped to be applying for the top job is former Flying Fijians skipper and FRU administrator Simon Raiwalui

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
