Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Silktails, FNRL peace talks on-going.

Photo courtesy: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby Football Club

The dialogue continues between the Fiji National Rugby League and Kaiviti Silktails with the hope of mending relations after a sour fallout last year.

New FNRL board chairman Aporosa Lutunauga while not commenting on the issue, said they had received a letter from the Silktails in regard to affiliation.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama said the fallout was disappointing, but the club was ready to work together with their former parent body for the well-being and future of players.

“They have been in communication, which is great, not so sure what has been talking about, but definitely it is about moving forward,” Naiqama told FijiLive.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man charged for alleged murder at s...

The man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old farmer during an arg...
Rugby

Seruvakula tipped for top job

Former Fijiana Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula has been tipped to ta...
News

Justice Temo sworn in as new Chief ...

Justice Salesi Temo has been sworn in as Chief Justice at the State...
News

President to open parliament tomorr...

Parliament will be officially opened by His Excellency, President R...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man charged for alleged murder a...

News
The man al...

Seruvakula tipped for top job

Rugby
Former Fij...

Justice Temo sworn in as new Chi...

News
Justice Sa...

President to open parliament tom...

News
Parliament...

Katonivere receives new Chinese ...

News
His Excell...

Rewa off to rocketing Futsal IDC...

2022 Futsal IDC
Rewa made ...

Popular News

DPL Round 1 fixtures confirmed

Football
The first ...

62pc pass rate for Year 8 examin...

News
The Minist...

Development players for trial

Rugby
The Fijian...

Batirerega stars, Fiji into quar...

Rugby
Debutant J...

Lami out to end 4-year futsal ID...

2022 Futsal IDC
2021 runne...

Fiji moves up to fifth place

Sydney 7s
A bronze m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man charged for alleged murder at sea