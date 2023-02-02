Silktails, FNRL peace talks on-going.

The dialogue continues between the Fiji National Rugby League and Kaiviti Silktails with the hope of mending relations after a sour fallout last year.

New FNRL board chairman Aporosa Lutunauga while not commenting on the issue, said they had received a letter from the Silktails in regard to affiliation.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama said the fallout was disappointing, but the club was ready to work together with their former parent body for the well-being and future of players.

“They have been in communication, which is great, not so sure what has been talking about, but definitely it is about moving forward,” Naiqama told FijiLive.