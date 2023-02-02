Western Force trial for Drua

The Fijian Drua will play a second trial match against the Western Force in Australia next week before the beginning of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

After beating the Melbourne Rebels 24-0 in Nadi last week, playing the Force in Australia in a fortnight will be a different affair.

Drua and Flying Fijians pivot Teti Tela said it would be a different encounter for the boys.

“That will be different taking them on in Australia, but we will see how we did against the Rebels, work on a few things that need tweaking and head into that game against the Force,” Teta said.

The second trial match will be held at the Western Districts RFC Park in Toowong, Queensland on Thursday February 16.