Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Western Force trial for Drua

The Fijian Drua will play a second trial match against the Western Force in Australia next week before the beginning of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

After beating the Melbourne Rebels 24-0 in Nadi last week, playing the Force in Australia in a fortnight will be a different affair.

Drua and Flying Fijians pivot Teti Tela said it would be a different encounter for the boys.

“That will be different taking them on in Australia, but we will see how we did against the Rebels, work on a few things that need tweaking and head into that game against the Force,” Teta said.

The second trial match will be held at the Western Districts RFC Park in Toowong, Queensland on Thursday February 16.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Empowered women break poverty cycle...

The government recognizes that empowering women to be entrepreneurs...
News

WAF working to restore water Lami-S...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is working to restore water suppl...
Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ ...

American singer, songwriter and dancer Beyonce has announced that h...
Rugby

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-season ...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will make his debut for the NSW W...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Empowered women break poverty cy...

News
The govern...

WAF working to restore water Lam...

News
The Water ...

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-seas...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Short turnaround for Gollings an...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
Nasinu is ...

Popular News

Fiji Airways to run supplementar...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Stylish attacker Hughes rejoins ...

Football
Suva has s...

WAF working to restore water Lam...

News
The Water ...

President suspends Qiliho, Kean

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Singh joins champs Suva Futsal

2022 Futsal IDC
Lami futsa...

Players are building consistency...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Empowered women break poverty cycle: Tabuya