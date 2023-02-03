Friday, February 3, 2023
Injured Taukeisalili sidelined for 6 months  

Kaiviti Silktails hooker Iobe Taukeisalili has been ruled out of the Ron Massey Cup competition for six months due to a shoulder injury.

Sydney Roosters Medical staff confirmed that Taukeisalili underwent a shoulder reconstruction due to an injury sustained playing against an NRL First Nations Team on December 17, and will be sidelined for 6 months.

“It’s really unfortunate to hear about Iobe’s surgery and the time he’ll spend on the sideline. As bad as it is for him personally, this will serve as another important lesson for him to tick all the boxes in rehab and get back on the field as soon as he can, but stronger,” Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama said.

“The injury is an indication of his courage, and how physical he is regardless of the size he gives away. With time on our side, if all goes to plan he could feature in the final series, so that will give him something to work towards.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
