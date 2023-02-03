Friday, February 3, 2023
Jones hands lifeline to Vunivalu

New Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones has given Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu a possible lifeline.

Jones has the former Melbourne Storm try scoring machine in his potential Test backline.

Vunivalu enters third Super Rugby season, but has just one Test cap to his name after playing the last three minutes in the loss to England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries since switching to rugby and former coach Dave Rennie left him out of a 44-man squad that assembled on the Gold Coast for a four-day camp in January.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
