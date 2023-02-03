Friday, February 3, 2023
Police continue war against drugs through 7s

Photo courtesy: Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force will be using the 7s platform to continue their war against drugs as well as safeguard communities of Fiji during the 2023 season.

The Say No To Drugs Police Blue and Safer Community Together Police White teams have embarked on their mission to keep the people of Fiji aware of the dangers of substance abuse and providing security to people and properties.

The team received a major boost following Axellerate Sports sponsorship announcement of new kits emblazoned with their key messages.

The Director Axellerate Josh Matau, who has been sponsoring the team for several years has again, come on board to support the organization’s community Policing through sports initiative, where the two teams will advocate key Policing themes for this year.

The Fiji Police Force continues to compete in every major 7s tournament to build/strengthen community relations and build bridges between Police and the community at large.

The kit was received by Police Rugby president Senior Superintendent of Police Meli Sateki and the Police 7s team.

13 of the regular squad engaged in the National 7s squad, young and upcoming players will be representing the organization this season.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

