Lomani highly rates teen sensation Baselala

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani believes young Philip Baselala is the future for Fiji in Super Rugby Pacific.

Lomani said the 18-year-old upcoming prodigy stood tall during their trial match against the Melbourne Rebels and looks forward to seeing more from the former Suva Grammar School student.

“He’s a talented little guy, he lives on the march, very talented,” Lomani said.

“A very good player, good half back and very good passer.

Lomani added that with a little more experience, Baselala will be ready to shine on the international stage and match the pace and skills of other halfbacks in the Southern hemisphere.

“He just needs a little more game time and experience and he’ll get even better.

“It will be exciting to see what he’ll bring for the Drua to Super Rugby.”