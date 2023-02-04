Saturday, February 4, 2023
Lomani highly rates teen sensation Baselala

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani believes young Philip Baselala is the future for Fiji in Super Rugby Pacific.

Lomani said the 18-year-old upcoming prodigy stood tall during their trial match against the Melbourne Rebels and looks forward to seeing more from the former Suva Grammar School student.

“He’s a talented little guy, he lives on the march, very talented,” Lomani said.

“A very good player, good half back and very good passer.

Lomani added that with a little more experience, Baselala will be ready to shine on the international stage and match the pace and skills of other halfbacks in the Southern hemisphere.

“He just needs a little more game time and experience and he’ll get even better.

“It will be exciting to see what he’ll bring for the Drua to Super Rugby.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
