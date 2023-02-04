New Fijiana Drua Coach by month end

Fiji Rugby Union Acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa says the position of Fijiana Drua head coach will be finalised by the end of this month.

The successful candidate will also coach the Fijiana XVs.

Tuiloa said they have received numerous applications for the role, but executives are going through the selection process carefully in view of strategic targets.

“We have a point to prove in Super W in 2023, as well as there are a few tests,” Tuiloa said.

“There have been a good number of people both locally and abroad that have applied.

“We are not only looking at this year but more strategic in terms of a few more competitions coming up.

This includes the new WXV international competition that will be introduced next year and the 2025 Womens Rugby World Cup.

“If the right people come in we will give them the right remuneration given they have the goods to offer.”

Meanwhile, Inoke Male who was assistant coach to former mentor Senirusi Seruvakula has been appointed as the interim Fijiana Drua Head Coach.