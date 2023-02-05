Loss to Drua still a sore spot: Naiqama

Wallaroos and NSW Waratahs forward Sera Naiqama says she is looking forward to see what the fiery Super W champion Fijiana Drua would bring to the competition this year.

Naiqama said losing to the Drua 32-26 in the final last year was tough but they are excited to see how things unfold this season.

“Oh it’s still a sore spot for me when we lost last year,” Naiqama told FijiLive.

“The Fijiana have proven their worth in spades and I am really looking forward to them coming again.

“They were a fresh injection into our competition; they bring flare and played like no one else does.

Naiqama said the Waratahs would welcome their challenge again this year.

“We are looking forward to hopefully reclaim that title but we will take each week in the season as it comes.”

The Fijiana Drua opens their campaign next month against the ACT Brumbies in Nadi on March 25.