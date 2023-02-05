Sunday, February 5, 2023
601 ad
Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-year drought

Photo courtesy: Rugbyrama

Tries from Fijian duo Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo helped Toulon break an 11-year-drought, with a 20-18 win in front of the Montpellier home crowd during their Top 14 clash at GGL Stadium today.

Nayacalevu and Wainiqolo scored a try on either side of the half, the lone tries for the side.

Fullback Anthony Boutier and flyhalf Ihaia West added a penalty and conversion each.

Montpellier hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and outside centre George Bridge added a try each for the home team with flyhalf Louis Carbonel adding one conversion and two penalties.

Toulon led at the break 10-8.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
