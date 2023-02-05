Yato scores hat-trick in Castres beatdown

A hat-trick from barnstorming openside flanker Peceli Yato helped Clermont demolish an ill-discipline Castres side 41-26 in their Top 14 clash at Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin today.

Yato did all the damage in the second-half scoring Clermont’s only tries in the final forty.

Clermont led at half-time by a slender 17-16 after two tries from hooker Benjamin Boudou and a penalty try.

Flyhalf Jules Plisson added a conversion and a penalty to compliment the two tries.

Clermont’s first half points were by way of a try to scrumhalf Santiago Arata which was converted by pivot Benjamin Urdapilleta who also struck three penalties.

Yato’s second half tries came were on 52, 62 and 79 minutes with Plission adding another conversion and penalty.

Substitute flyhalf Anthony Belleau converted two more of Yato’s tries.

Castres Fijian centre Adrea Cocagi was shown a yellow-card while try scorer Josaia Raisuqe copped a red.

Urdapilleta added a conversion and penalty to finish up the tally.