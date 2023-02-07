Kotoisuva is youngest Silktails signing

18-year-old Sigatoka Methodist College student Timoci Kotoisuva has signed with the Kaiviti Silktails for the 2023 season.

Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama said Kotoisuva’s signing is a reflection of the Silktails strong relationship with Fijian Secondary Schools.

“Timoci will be our youngest squad member this season with a bright future ahead of him.”

“He’s an extremely gifted player who hails from Sigatoka, and the same school (Sigatoka Methodist College) as Silktail player Iobe Taukeisalili. This shows the strength of the relationships we have with Secondary Schools across Viti Levu.”

“Timoci adds depth to a strong backline, and we are excited to have him feature during this season.”

Sigatoka Methodist College Principal Tima Katonivualiku also spoke of Timoci’s achievement and how deserving he is of his selection.

“The Sigatoka Methodist College family is indeed blessed with the recent selection of Timoci Kotoisuva as part of the Kaiviti Silktails.”

“Timoci’s achievement is truly rewarding from his tireless dedication and commitment in his training and passion for rugby league.”

“His parents, teachers and peers are super proud of Timoci’s accomplishment. We are indeed indebted to the Kaiviti Silktail’s continuous support in the development of our young and aspiring players. It is indeed our Year of God’s Grace and Abundance.”

“We wish Timoci and the Kaiviti Silktails boys the very best in their 2023 season.”

The team at Star Bright Energy will be Timoci’s 2023 Player Partner.