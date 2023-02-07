Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Ravouvou reportedly signs with Bristol

Bristol Bears have reportedly signed Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua centre Kalaveti Ravouvou ahead of the 2023/24 season.

According to Bristol Live, Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has secured the signature of one of Super Rugby Pacific’s breakout stars last season as he looks to rebuild the focal points of his backline.

The 24-year-old Nadroga native who made it big on the domestic scene with Namosi before being drafted into the Fijian Drua set up had a sensational debut season in Super Rugby Pacific last year.

He finished the competition sixth in the standings for metres made with 1,162 from just 12 appearances, fifth for defenders beaten with 51, while scoring three tries in the process and winning multiple Man of the Match awards.

The 6ft 1in, 14 stone 11lb Ravouvou made the Flying Fijians international squad for the Pacific Nations Cup in the summer and then Autumn Nations Series where he scored a try against Ireland in Dublin.

The signing of Ravouvou, which is due to be officially announced by the club shortly, comes following reports centre Sam Bedlow is wanted at Sale Sharks while Fijian star Semi Radradra is expected to leave the Bears for French Top 14 side Lyon next season.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
