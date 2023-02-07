Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Towering Rosolea joins Fijiana Drua

Australia based hard-hitting forward Siteri Vuanimasei Rosolea has joined the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua for the 2023 season of Super W competition.

The former Queensland Reds rep who impressed for the Fijiana XVs in the World Cup in New Zealand in November where she also scored a try, will add more depth and experience to the forward pack.

Rosolea is the daughter of former Nadi and Flying Fijians player Solo Rosolea and her elder brother Solo Rosolea Jnr has also played club rugby in France and Scotland.

The 37-year-old started playing rugby in their backyard with her brother and cousins’ Chris Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi while growing up in Brisbane.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
