Wednesday, February 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua present i-Tatau to President

Photo courtesy: Fiji Government

The Fijian Drua presented its i-Tatau today to the President Wiliame Katonivere ahead of the start of their Super Rugby Pacific season.

Presenting their sevusevu, Head of Athletic Performance Nacanieli Cawanibuka said the team is ready to do the task ahead of them.

“We have prepared over the past few months and are ready for our campaign,” Cawanibuka said in his presentation.

Katonivere challenged the players saying they were going into war not only for the nation but for themselves and their families.

“The sails are unfurled and I know the Drua is ready to sail,” Katonivere said.

“You go to a higher calling that will be written in history and not only will Fiji be remembered, but you and your families.”

The Drua fly out next week for their trial match against the Western Force before taking on Moana Pasifika in the first round on February 25.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Police to work closely with Fiji Co...

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Services will now be...
News

Qiliho investigated for abuse of of...

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho ...
Rugby

Olympic Games qualification on trac...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says his team’s hunt for Olympic Games q...
Rugby

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner

Fiji Bati Taniela Sadrugu will have his first taste of the National...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Police to work closely with Fiji...

News
The Fiji P...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Olympic Games qualification on t...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tuisova signs with Racing 92

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Habosi investigation continue: P...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Fiji’s foreign reserves st...

Business
Fiji's for...

Children’s Hospital comple...

News
The Sai Sa...

Rewa hungry to end 12-year CVC w...

Football
Digicel Pr...

Our game plan clicked: Prasad

Sports
Ba Coach D...

Raju spurs Labasa to huge Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
National m...

Man charged with murder of daugh...

News
The Office...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Police to work closely with Fiji Corrections Service