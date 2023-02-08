Drua present i-Tatau to President

The Fijian Drua presented its i-Tatau today to the President Wiliame Katonivere ahead of the start of their Super Rugby Pacific season.

Presenting their sevusevu, Head of Athletic Performance Nacanieli Cawanibuka said the team is ready to do the task ahead of them.

“We have prepared over the past few months and are ready for our campaign,” Cawanibuka said in his presentation.

Katonivere challenged the players saying they were going into war not only for the nation but for themselves and their families.

“The sails are unfurled and I know the Drua is ready to sail,” Katonivere said.

“You go to a higher calling that will be written in history and not only will Fiji be remembered, but you and your families.”

The Drua fly out next week for their trial match against the Western Force before taking on Moana Pasifika in the first round on February 25.