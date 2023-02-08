Search
    Habosi investigation continue: Police

    The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing with regard to sacked Fijian Drua star Vinaya Habosi.

    Habosi had his contract with the Drua terminated yesterday for the alleged assault of his partner last week.

    Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigators were still awaiting the medical report yet to be provided by the victim.

    The matter had been reported on January 30 at Namaka Police Station in Nadi.

    Investigators will continue once the medical report is received.

    Noa Biudole
    Noa Biudole
    Journalist | news@fijilive.com
