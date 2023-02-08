Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bound

Flying Fijian centre Semi Radradra is crossing the English Channel after signing a two-year deal with French Top 14 club Lyon.

Radradra whose career has been marred by a recuring knee injury has been in and out of gametime for the Bears over the last four seasons.

The Somosomo, Taveuni native had been expected to make the move from the Bristol Bears after being seen in Lyon late last month for a medical examination of his knee.

A pre-contract has already been signed with the star centre expected to ship out when the transfer window opens.

Lyon had been on the hunt for a replacement following the departure of blockbuster winger Josua Tuisova who moves to Racing 92 next season.