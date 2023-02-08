Loganimasi gets Fiji 7s call up

Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi has been roped into the Fiji 7s extended squad after a blistering performance during the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s last weekend.

The former Latter Day Saints student joined the squad this week, currently preparing for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Easily spotted, the tall blond-haired Ono-i-Lau Islander can play both in the forwards and backline and featured strongly for Uluinakau as playmaker last weekend.

Loganimasi joined Uluinakau after being spotted in the Savusavu 7s in 2021.