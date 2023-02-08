Wednesday, February 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Loganimasi gets Fiji 7s call up

Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi has been roped into the Fiji 7s extended squad after a blistering performance during the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s last weekend.

The former Latter Day Saints student joined the squad this week, currently preparing for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Easily spotted, the tall blond-haired Ono-i-Lau Islander can play both in the forwards and backline and featured strongly for Uluinakau as playmaker last weekend.

Loganimasi joined Uluinakau after being spotted in the Savusavu 7s in 2021.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bound...

Flying Fijian centre Semi Radradra is crossing the English Channel ...
News

Urgent need for decarbonisation: Pr...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that there is an u...
News

Infrastructure upgrade urgent: Tuis...

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says that there are ...
News

Highlighting indigenous rights is k...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the government's plans to ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Urgent need for decarbonisation:...

News
Minister f...

Infrastructure upgrade urgent: T...

News
Minister f...

Highlighting indigenous rights i...

News
The Social...

COC to determine Saneem tribunal...

News
Attorney-G...

Star Drua winger Habosi’s ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Smith should be forgiven, says W...

Entertainment
Tennis ico...

Ba ends Suva’s dominance i...

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba ended S...

Suva crowned Vulaca champions

Sports
Suva Volle...

$10B debt mark by June: Presiden...

News
Fiji's deb...

3 FNU Council members resign

News
Three memb...

Dogalau leads Golden Boot race

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba striker...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bound