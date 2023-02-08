Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Olympic Games qualification on track: Gollings

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says his team’s hunt for Olympic Games qualifications is on track despite the recent dismal results at the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Fiji sits at fifth overall, and Gollings says his side is in pole position to start hitting cup finals in the remaining legs to confirm a spot.

“We’ve got to consistently be hitting semi-finals,” Gollings said after the team’s session at Albert Park this morning.

“Currently speaking, we’re in the top four, because France doesn’t count, so I think it could be positive in fact,”

“If we can be honest with ourselves and know that we’ve not put in the performances that we’re capable of and that we know what we can do, and we’ve seen it before.

“I’m quite confident that we can turn that around and come into the season we’ll hit our targets.

“We will make sure that we go out and we hit the targets we want to hit.” He said.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
