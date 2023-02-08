Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner

Fiji Bati Taniela Sadrugu will have his first taste of the National Rugby League this season after being named in the North Queensland Cowboys line-up for their preseason match against newcomers, the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Sadrugu has been named at prop for the Cowboys.

This will be Sadrugu’s first run-on for the Cowboys after missing out on selection in last year’s trials due to injury.

Sadrugu has also gone through a positional change shifting from the centre to the forwards.

Fellow Fiji Bati Laitia Moceidreke has been named on the wing.

The Cowboys host the Dolphins on Sunday at Barlow Park at 7pm.

Cowboys line-up:

Tom Chester, Laitia Moceidreke, Gehamat Shibasaki, Brendan Elliot, Robert Derby, Ben Hampton, Tom Duffy, Taniela Sadrugu, Kyle Schneider, James Tamou, Jack Gosiewski, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Riley Price, Interchange: Mia Pua’avase, Sylvester Namo, Emarly Bitungane, Julian Christian, Jordan Lipp, Zac Laybutt, Adam Cook, Jake Bourke