Barnstorming winger Josua Tuisova will feature for another premier French club Racing 92 next season.

This lists among the top sides the Votua, Ba man has plied his trade with, after beginning his professional rugby journey in France with Toulon in 2013.

The Racing 92 website has confirmed the 28-year-old Flying Fijian will compensated in particular for the end of Virimi Vakatawa’s career who called it quits to his career due to an unforeseen heart problem.

Tuisova has signed a three-year contract with the club that will see him through to 2027.

Tuisova began in Toulon from 2013 to 2019 before joining Lyon for the 2019 to 2020 season.