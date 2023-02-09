Fijian quartet in Reds for Tah’s match

Four Fijians have been named in the Queensland Reds squad to take on the NSW Waratahs in a pre-season trial at the third annual Santos Festival of Rugby in Narrabri this weekend.

The four players are robust prop Peni Ravai, who will make his debut in the Reds jersey, former RKS Deans Trophy winner Seru Uru starting as a flanker, flyer Filipo Daugunu takes the wings spot alongside speedster Suliasi Vunivalu who was dropped from the Wallabies squad last year.

Head coach Brad Thorn said they are striving to defeat the Waratahs for the first time in the Festival of Rugby’s history.

The Reds vs Waratahs match will kick off at 7.45 pm at Narrabri Rugby Club on Saturday.

Forwards: Connor Anderson, Richie Asiata, John Bryant, Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Lopeti Faifua, Luke Jones, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Peni Ravai, Ryan Smith, Phransis Sula, Seru Uru, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Dane Zander

Backs: Floyd Aubrey, Lawson Creighton, Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Kalani Thomas, Suliasi Vunivalu