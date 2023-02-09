Thursday, February 9, 2023
Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-season opener 

Marcelo Montoya New Zealand Warriors to play Brandon Wakeham’s Wests Tigers in NRL pre-season opener. Photo Courtesy: NRL.com

Four Fijian players have been named in the National Rugby League (NRL) pre-season opening match between the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers tonight.

Fiji-born Solomon Vasuvulagi and Fiji Bati pair Brayden Wiliame and Marcelo Montoya will start for the New Zealand Warriors against Brandon Wakeham’s Wests Tigers.

Former St George Illawarra Dragons centre Wiliame will make his debut for the Warriors after signing a two-year contract with the side in December last year.

Former Glenora Rugby League Football Club prop and second-row forward Vasuvulagi will also make his debut for the Warriors tonight from the reserve bench.

The two most experienced players named are winger Montoya making his 90th appearance and prop Bunty Afoa playing his 108th NRL match.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati half and ex-Canterbury Bulldog Brandon Wakeham will also make his debut for the Tigers tonight after being named on the starting side.

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau is absent from the season’s trial match.

The Warriors vs Tigers match will be played at 7 pm at the Mount Smart Stadium today.

The teams:

Wests Tigers: Charlie Staines, Junior Tupou, Asu Kepaoa, Tommy Talau, Liam Scolari, Triston Reilly, Brandon Wakeham, Stefano Utoikamanu, Jake Simpkin, Aitasi James, Brandon Tumeth, Fonua Pole, Justin Matamua, Jahream Bula, Jordan Hill, Trey Peni, Josh Feldey

New Zealand Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Marcelo Montoya, Brayden Wiliame, Viliami Vailea, Edward Kosi, Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin, Bunty Afoa, Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Jackson Ford, Demitric Sifakula, Michael Sio, Maiu’u Zyon, Sanele Aukusitino, Ali Leiataua, Jacob Laban, Solomon Vasuvulagi, Isaiah Vagana, Paul Roache

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
