Rova in Crusaders squad for Farmlands Cup

Fijian Jone Rova has been named in Crusaders pre-season match against the Highlanders tomorrow. Photo Courtesy: allblacks.com.

Fiji-born Jone Rova has been named in the Crusaders 37-member squad opening pre-season match against the Highlanders in the Farmlands Cup tomorrow.

Rova is the only Fijian to be named in the Crusaders first pre-season squad and is named in the second-half team alongside Tom Christie, Liam Allen, Taine Robinson and Sione Havili Talitui.

The Vusaratu in Natewa, Cakaudrove native is the former New Zealand Under 20 midfield back who helped the Kiwis win Oceania Under 20 Championship beating Fiji 74-5 in the final on the Sunshine Coast.

Rova arrived in New Zealand at the age of eight following his father who settled as a school teacher in Taumarunui.

The Rova family relocated to New Plymouth where he attended New Plymouth Boys’ High School. He was in the First XV between 2018 and 2020.

In 2020, Rova was named New Plymouth Boys’ High School Sportsman of the Year and was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools’ team.

Headmaster and former Manawatū prop Sam Moore described Rova as “a special kid.”

The Crusaders vs Highlanders match kicks off at 4.30 pm at Weston RFC in Omaru, New Zealand.

In their next match, the Crusaders will take on the Hurricanes in Levin on 17 February.

Crusaders first half: Joe Moody, Brodie Mcalister, Tamati Williams, Jamie Hannah, Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Jack Goodhue, Pepesana Patafilo, Chay Fihaki, Kershaw Skyes-Martin, Monu Moli

Crusaders second half: Finlay Brewis, Ioane Moananu, Seb Calder, Mitchell Dunshea, Zach Gallagher, Liam Allen, Tom Christies, Sione Havili Talitui, Louie Chapman, Taha Kemara, Will Gaultier, Alex Harford, Jone Rova,  Taine Robinson, Melani Nanai, Joe Brial, Joe Lam, Blair Murray

Romeka Romena
