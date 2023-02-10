Hunt for Fiji Bulikula coach begins

Fiji National Rugby League acting chief executive Don Natabe says they are on the hunt for a Fiji Bulikula coach ahead of the 2024 Asia Pacific qualifying tournament.

The Bulikulas, Samoa and Tonga will play in a round-robin series in 2024, where two top teams will book a spot in the 2025 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in France.

Natabe said FNRL is content to help the Bulikula qualify for the World Cup after the side missed out on the 2021 World Cup.

“Right now, the big shoe left to be filled is of the coach. Once we have selected the coach, our Bulikula players will start their training and we’ll also prepare the team for the warm-up matches ahead of the qualifiers. Most of our Bulikula players are in overseas and some are in Fiji playing club games. As we launch the women’s league competition, the management will be able to scout more talents.”

He also said that plans are in pipeline for the Bulikula to play test matches against the Pacific neighboring countries in the build-up for the qualification.

Former professional Scotland international rugby league footballer Adrian Vowles last coached the Bulikula in 2019.