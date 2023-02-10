Kamikamica extends stay with Storm

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica has extended his stay at the Melbourne Storm till the 2025 season after signing a two-year contract with the side.

Kamikamica, who has already played 71 NRL games since his debut in 2017, will get the chance to become a 100-game plus player in the purple jersey.

After playing seven games in his first two NRL seasons in Melbourne and featuring prominently for feeder club Sunshine Coast Falcons, the 28-year-old reeled off 21 matches in 2019 before being sidelined by a back injury for most of 2020.

However, the front-rower has established his position in Storm’s first 17 over the last two seasons, amassing an impressive 38 games, including three finals appearances.

Kamikamica played 17 Tests for Fiji and was elevated to Storm’s Emerging Leaders group last season and will be one of the club’s senior forwards in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

“Storm was the first club to give an opportunity to play in the NRL. It’s always an honour and a dream come true to pull on the purple jersey,” Kamikamica said.

“To be able to stay here for a couple more years to come is very pleasing for me and for my family back in Fiji. I’ve also got some very good mates here, especially Juzzy (Olam) and Nelson (Asofa-Solomona), so I’m happy I get to spend some more time with them over the next couple of years.”

Kamikamica said the 100-game mark was a big career goal.

“As long as I can stay injury-free, and play week-in, week-out, that’s the aim for myself – to play 100 games,” he said.

“And to play 100 games for Melbourne Storm would be a huge honor.”

Storm begins its NRL Pre-season Challenge campaign against Sydney Roosters at 1.50pm on Sunday.