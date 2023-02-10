Friday, February 10, 2023
601 ad
Rabaka, Young boost Reds for Waratahs clash

Photo Courtesy: Queensland Reds

Fiji-born loose forward Joana Rabaka and ex-St Joseph’s Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young will start for the Queensland Reds women’s team against the NSW Waratahs women in the Narrabri Rugby Club match tomorrow.

Rabaka, who is a former Nadi College student, has stamped her mark in the Reds side after making her debut alongside Fijiana Drua new recruit Siteria Rasolea last season.

The lanky forward has been in her top form aiming to make an impressive start against the Reds this weekend.

Athletics track queen Young, who was included in the Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games extended squad signed with the Reds last year.

The Queensland Reds vs Waratahs match will kick-start at 4:15 pm.

Forwards: Alapeta Ngauamo, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Deni Ross, Haidee Head, Hana Lane, Joana Rabaka, Madi Schuck, Megan Prinsloo, Miki Trbojevic, Tazmin Sheppard, Theresa Soloai, Tiarna Molloy, Tina Campbell

Backs: Brianna Dascombe, Caitlin Urwin, Cecilia Smith, Ellie Draper, Heleina Young, Ivania Wong, Meg Jakins, Melanie Wilks, Renae Nona, Sam Curtis, Sarah Lewis, Terri-Anne Egan

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
