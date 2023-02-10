Friday, February 10, 2023
Ravalawa to return in pre-season challenge

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa makes his comeback from injury and will start for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons against St Helens in the pre-season challenge tomorrow.

Ravalawa picked up a hamstring injury during Fiji Bati’s campaign at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England last year.

Ravalawa will be leading the Dragons’ left wing.

New signings Jacob Liddle, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Nick Lui-Toso will feature in the Dragons’ first hit-out of 2023.

Skipper Ben Hunt will be rested after a big off-season that included a World Cup win with the Kangaroos.

Batemans Bay product Treigh Stewart gets a chance to start at fullback with Tyrell Sloan onAll-Stars duty while the absence of Hunt, Bird, Sullivan and Talatau Amone means development list hooker Connor Muhleisen gets a chance to start in the halves alongside Moses Mbye.

Ireland international Josh Cook has also joined the club from the Bulldogs on a train-and-trial contract and will feature on an extended bench.

Dragons will take on St Helens at WIN Stadium at 7:05 pm tomorrow.

Dragons: Treigh Stewart, Mathew Feagai, Moses Suli, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Connor Muhleisen, Moses Mbye, Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Ben Murdoch-Masila, William Burns, Jaiyden Hunt

Interchange: Tautau Moga, Max Feagai, Michael Molo, Joshua Coric, Nick Lui-Toso, Dan Russell, Haele Finau, Sione Finau, Alex Lobb, Savelio Tamale, Jackson Shereb, Joshua Cook, Toby Couchman, Zac Herring, Dylan Egan

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
