Saturday, February 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Gray resigns

Fiji Rugby has confirmed that Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Richie Gray has resigned. Photo Courtesy: Last World On Sports

Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Richie Gray has resigned with immediate effect.

Gray was the Contact/Collision Skills Coach for the Flying Fijians and worked under former Head Coach Vern Cotter from 2020.

“I have always believed that in my coaching career, if your Head Coach moves on or steps down at either International or Club level, then from an integrity point of view, I must also step down,” Gray said.

“I have coached with Vern for 8 years, and have a huge amount of respect for him as a coach and as a person, so on that basis, it’s a very easy decision for me.”

FRU General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui thanked Gray for his involvement with not only the National Team but also for passing on his knowledge and expertise to the 7s Programme, High-Performance Managers and Strength Conditioning Coaches over the past three years.

“As a Union, we respect his decision and would like to put on record that he will always be welcome back to Fiji,” said Raiwalui.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji to participate at OFC beach co...

Fiji will participate in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2023 Tour...
Business

Patel is acting FBC chief executive...

Former Fiji Television chief executive and seasoned media industry ...
News

Translators confirmed for Parliamen...

The Fijian Parliament has hired four translators that will be inter...
News

Man wanted in grab and run case

Nabua Police are requesting assistance in identifying the man pictu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to participate at OFC beach...

Football
Fiji will ...

Patel is acting FBC chief execut...

Business
Former Fij...

Translators confirmed for Parlia...

News
The Fijian...

Man wanted in grab and run case

News
Nabua Poli...

Fiji U20 to participate in invit...

Football
The Junior...

Naiduki, Nalaga to make Hurrican...

Rugby
Fijians So...

Popular News

Gross violations of workers righ...

News
The Fiji T...

Cybersecurity is an essential as...

News
Minister f...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Tourism drives Fiji’s econ...

Business
The Reserv...

Fiji to participate at OFC beach...

Football
Fiji will ...

Commission to review education s...

News
An Educati...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji to participate at OFC beach competition