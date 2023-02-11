Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Gray resigns

Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Richie Gray has resigned with immediate effect.

Gray was the Contact/Collision Skills Coach for the Flying Fijians and worked under former Head Coach Vern Cotter from 2020.

“I have always believed that in my coaching career, if your Head Coach moves on or steps down at either International or Club level, then from an integrity point of view, I must also step down,” Gray said.

“I have coached with Vern for 8 years, and have a huge amount of respect for him as a coach and as a person, so on that basis, it’s a very easy decision for me.”

FRU General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui thanked Gray for his involvement with not only the National Team but also for passing on his knowledge and expertise to the 7s Programme, High-Performance Managers and Strength Conditioning Coaches over the past three years.

“As a Union, we respect his decision and would like to put on record that he will always be welcome back to Fiji,” said Raiwalui.