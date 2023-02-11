Naiduki, Nalaga to make Hurricanes debut

Fijians Solomne Naiduki and Epeli Waqa Nalaga are all set to make their debut for the Hurricane against the Blues in their pre-season match at Waitemata Rugby Club today.

Former Parramatta Eels centre, Solomone Naiduki will start at the wings with experienced Julian Savea.

Former New Zealand 7s rep and the son of former Fiji-International Filipe Rayasi, Salesi Rayasi will start from the bench alongside Fiji-born Manawatu outside centre and 2022 Hurricanes U20 player of the year Epeli Waqa Nalaga rounding out the backs’ reserves.

Head Coach Jason Holland has named a mix of youth and experience to line up in two separate halves, with a number of players set to wear the Hurricanes jersey for the first time.

Italian International Hame Faiva and Wellington’s Josh Southall will provide cover at hooker.

The Blues vs Hurricanes will kick off at 1:30pm.

Hurricanes: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Leif Schwenke, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Josh Taula, TK Howden, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Jamie Booth, Aidan Morgan, Solomone Naiduki, Matt Whaanga, Kyle Brown, Julian Savea, Harry Godfrey.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Josh Southall, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, James Blackwell, Reed Prinsep, Sione Halalilo, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Logan Henry, Brett Cameron, Riley Higgins, Kienan Higgins, Salesi Rayasi, Waqa Nalaga, Josh Moorby.