Sowakula dots in huge Chiefs win

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try in Chiefs’ huge 48-7 victory over Moana Pasifika in their first pre-season match yesterday.

Both teams fought hard and Samipeni Finau broke the deadlock scoring the opening try for the Chiefs in the 20th minute.

Early in the second quarter, Etene Nanai-Seturo scored from a Damian McKenzie set up and McKenzie converted to extend the lead.

Sowakula then added to the Chiefs’ total off the back of the scrum near Moana Pasifika’s line before wing Liam Coombes-Fabling added the finishing touches to the half by converting a turnover ball near the Chiefs’ posts to an 80m runaway try.

Danny Toala managed to get Moana Pasifika on the board in the second half but not without his side conceding four more tries.

In another match yesterday, the Highlanders came from behind to snatch a narrow 35-33 win over the Crusaders.