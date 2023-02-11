Saturday, February 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sowakula dots in huge Chiefs win

Photo Courtesy: Chiefs Rugby

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try in Chiefs’ huge 48-7 victory over Moana Pasifika in their first pre-season match yesterday.

Both teams fought hard and Samipeni Finau broke the deadlock scoring the opening try for the Chiefs in the 20th minute.

Early in the second quarter, Etene Nanai-Seturo scored from a Damian McKenzie set up and McKenzie converted to extend the lead.

Sowakula then added to the Chiefs’ total off the back of the scrum near Moana Pasifika’s line before wing Liam Coombes-Fabling added the finishing touches to the half by converting a turnover ball near the Chiefs’ posts to an 80m runaway try.

Danny Toala managed to get Moana Pasifika on the board in the second half but not without his side conceding four more tries.

In another match yesterday, the Highlanders came from behind to snatch a narrow 35-33 win over the Crusaders.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

AG wants discriminatory policies re...

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has instru...
Sports

Fiji FA receives huge sponsorship b...

Fiji Football Association received a huge $385,000.00 sponsorship f...
Football

Ex Fiji skipper joins Labasa

Former Ba and national captain Sonali Rao...
Business

Flexible travel options for NZ boun...

Fiji Airways is offering flexible travel options to customers booke...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

AG wants discriminatory policies...

News
Attorney G...

Fiji FA receives huge sponsorshi...

Sports
Fiji Footb...

Ex Fiji skipper joins Labasa

Football
...

Flexible travel options for NZ b...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Tigers compare Api to legend Rob...

Rugby
Wests Tige...

US values close partnership with...

News
President ...

Popular News

FHEC needs rebranding, says Radr...

News
Education ...

Mass departure of IT experts wor...

Business
Fiji is cu...

Naiduki, Nalaga to make Hurrican...

Rugby
Fijians So...

Hutchison ruled out for rest of ...

Sports
Australian...

Saifiti ready to lead his pack a...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

AG wants discriminatory policies removed