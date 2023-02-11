Tigers compare Api to legend Robbie Farah

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has compared Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau to legend Robbie Farah ahead of the NRL season kick-off.

The 30-year-old signed a deal with the Tigers following a successful three-year stint with Penrith, where he won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

“The number nine is very important, there’s no doubt about that,” Sheens told SENZ Breakfast.

“I didn’t think we’d find another one as good as Robbie Farah for the club but Api’s certainly shown that he’s going to be right up there with that style let alone his ability.

Sheen says he is more than impressed with Koroisau in the pre-season training and is yet to prove himself in the orange and black.

He is certain his addition will allow the Tigers to make huge strides in 2023, especially as he partners with star halfback Luke Brooks in the middle.

“So I’m looking forward to them (Koroisau and Brooks) working together.”

“There’s no doubt (he will be a valuable edition).”

Tigers will open their NRL campaign against Titans on 5 March.