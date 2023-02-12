Sunday, February 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lumelume scores in Eels debut

Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume scored a try in his Parramatta Eels debut loss. Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels Facebook

Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume scored a try  on debut for the Parramatta Eels but it was not enough as they went down 22-16 to the NRL champions, the Penrith Panthers on Saturday.

The Panthers led 18-4 at halftime with three tries from Luke Sommerton, Tom Jenkins and Jesse McLean while Kurt Falls converted successfully.

Zac Cini scored the only try for the Eels which Sean Russell failed to convert in the 26th minute.

After numerous struggles, a deft kick by halfback Jake Arthur forced a line dropout and the Eels cashed in with a try to Lumelume, who showed good speed to cross wide out. Russell’s conversion merged the score at 18-10.

The Panthers scored their last try in the match through Logan Cohen which Falls failed to convert before Cini scored a consolation try for the Eels and Russell converted for 16 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow w...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored the winning try for the NS...
Football

Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 vict...
Football

Ba will come out firing: Kumar

Australia based Kula Girls and Labasa midfielder Vanisha Kumar says...
Football

Rao ready to face her former teamma...

Former national skipper Sonali Rao is ready to make her debut for L...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narro...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Football
Fijian Cap...

Ba will come out firing: Kumar

Football
Australia ...

Rao ready to face her former tea...

Football
Former nat...

Marksman Saniel to rejoin Whites...

Sports
Ni-Vanuatu...

Nair, Sami officially farewelled...

News
Former Dep...

Popular News

Bulitavu moved to CID for questi...

News
Police has...

Fiji, Fiji U20 for FIFA friendli...

Football
The Fiji M...

Translators confirmed for Parlia...

News
The Fijian...

Fiji is the hardest environment ...

Rugby
Highlander...

Qiliho currently being questione...

News
Suspended ...

Rova in Crusaders squad for Farm...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow win