Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow win

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored the winning try for the NSW Waratahs as they registered a narrow 33-32 win over the Queensland Reds in a pre-season match yesterday.

Waratahs took advantage of an unsettled Reds and made a quick start to the match with an 8th minute try from Mahe Vailan as he barged over the Reds defenders to touch down which Tane Edmed converted for 7-0 lead.

The Reds regrouped and made a strong comeback in the match, two back-to-back tries from emerging winger Floyd Aubrey and Harry Wilson finishing off a long-range try started by Isaac Henry while Tom Lynagh converted once for a 12-7 lead.

Mosese Tuipulotu brought the Waratahs back in the game scoring from a ball dropped by Henry in the 21st minute and Edmed converted before Lynagh scored a converted try to again put the Reds ahead.

But it was hooker Mahelanu, who was reluctant to give the Tahs a perfect 21-18 lead with another converted try just at halftime.

Early in the second half, young Max Jorgensen scored his first try in the game after Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu knocked the ball down and unmarked Jorgensen caught the ball running to score, Edmed converted.

The Tahs were reduced to 14 players when flanker Langi Gleeson was sent to the sin bin for foul play which the Reds took advantage of and scored back-to-back tries from Taj Annan and fly-half Lawson Creighton and he slotted both the conversion to give his side a slender 32-28 lead.

A crucial try from Nadolo in the 76th minute saw referee Nic Berry awarding the Tahs a try despite the Reds’ vision that Nadolo would have spilled the ball as he went to plant it in the corner.