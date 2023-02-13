Monday, February 13, 2023
Nadolo says luck bought them win

Photo Courtesy: @nemani_nadolo

Former Flying Fijians and Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo is happy his side was able to come away with a win after in their final trial match for the Super Rugby Pacfic 2023 season.

With at try in the 33-32 win over the Reds, Nadolo said the things went their way at the end allowing them to come away with a win.

“We were lucky to get away with a win,” Nadolo said in a post.

“The Reds will definitely be a force this season.”

The monster winger will take on his kinsmen the Fijian Drua in the Super Round on Saturday March 4 in Melbourne.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
