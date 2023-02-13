Monday, February 13, 2023
Police continue awareness through sports

Photo courtesy: Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force 15s rugby teams will focus on creating more awareness as Community Policing through sports progress.

Two key messages will be the mantra for the Fiji Police in this year’s 15s rugby season.

The messages are “Crime Prevention is Everyone’s Business” and “Stop Cyber Bullying”.

Fiji Police Blue Rugby team will don the Stop Cyber Bullying message while Fiji Police White Rugby team advocate the Crime Prevention Everyone’s Business message when they compete in the Suva Rugby Union club games competitions and Escort Shield Challenge this year.

Chief Planning Research and Doctrine (CPRD) Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aporosa Lutunauga, said Fiji had a large youth population to target and would so through sports.

“Fiji is also a Sport loving country, so the Police Force will conduct its Policing through all avenues including Sports,” Lutunauga said.

“This organization can have a strong reach in terms of conducting awareness to our youths, to becoming law-abiding citizens and productive members of this country.”

The awareness efforts have been made possible in collaboration with Axellerate Sports.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
