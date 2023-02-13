Monday, February 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Senior reps are getting too comfortable: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes senior players in his team have become too comfortable and the inclusion of new and development players will give them good competition.

Gollings said healthy competition is good as it brings out the best in players.

“Our senior players are the kind of people that may be comfortable,” Gollings said.

“And if you get comfortable, we’ve got to make them uncomfortable.

“And the few of the senior players I think have potentially felt that way a little bit.

“And so bringing in new competition and knowing that they’re gonna get pushed me say they got to work hard and ultimately, nobody’s guaranteed selection.

“They’re gonna have to work for it, and that’s where we sit at the moment.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Opposition MP Akbar resigns

Opposition Member of Parliament  Rosy Akbar has resigned. It is ...
News

Speaker announces Standing Committe...

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu announced the member...
News

Two new Opposition MPs sworn in

FijiFirst candidates Alipate Tuicolo and Penioni Ravunawa were toda...
Business

Fiji Airways introduces branded far...

Guests flying with Fiji Airways will have more flexibility and choi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Opposition MP Akbar resigns

News
Opposition...

Speaker announces Standing Commi...

News
Speaker of...

Two new Opposition MPs sworn in

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji Airways introduces branded ...

Business
Guests fly...

Nadolo says luck bought them win...

Rugby
Former Fly...

MPs to respond to President spee...

News
Parliament...

Popular News

Team effort led to victory, says...

Football
Suva Capta...

Police to work closely with Fiji...

News
The Fiji P...

Not surprised at emerging revela...

News
Unity Fiji...

Infrastructure upgrade urgent: T...

News
Minister f...

Two new Opposition MPs sworn in

News
FijiFirst ...

Naiduki, Nalaga to make Hurrican...

Rugby
Fijians So...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Opposition MP, Rosy Akbar Resigns