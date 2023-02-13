Senior reps are getting too comfortable: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes senior players in his team have become too comfortable and the inclusion of new and development players will give them good competition.

Gollings said healthy competition is good as it brings out the best in players.

“Our senior players are the kind of people that may be comfortable,” Gollings said.

“And if you get comfortable, we’ve got to make them uncomfortable.

“And the few of the senior players I think have potentially felt that way a little bit.

“And so bringing in new competition and knowing that they’re gonna get pushed me say they got to work hard and ultimately, nobody’s guaranteed selection.

“They’re gonna have to work for it, and that’s where we sit at the moment.”